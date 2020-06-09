Aerial spray for mosquitoes planned for Minot

The city of Minot has schedule two aerial sprays for mosquito control in Minot, one in June and one in July.

The sprays are in conjunction with Minot Air Force Base and the Ohio Air National Guard. They will take place one day between June 22-26, and one day between July 13-17.

Crews will use a pesticide registered with the Environmental Protection Agency. The active ingredient is Naled, which poses minimal risk to humans, pets, and wildlife, but is toxic to insects and honeybees.

Beekeepers in the area will be notified of the scheduled spraying ahead of time.