'Adopt a Senior' Facebook group gives Minot-area grads a fitting tribute

Seniors in and around Minot are feeling some love during graduation season despite many not getting a traditional high school send off.

Eighteen-year-old Luke Anderson was getting ready to graduate from Our Redeemer's.

But, in the wake of COVID-19, those plans changed.

"At first I was kind of disappointed that all of this was happening but as time is moving on I'm not as worried about it," said Luke.

But Luke and graduates like him are still being celebrated, and it's all due to a Facebook page created to show seniors support through this troubling time.

The Adopt a Senior 2020 Minot ND page is a working network of more than 2,000 parents and community members all coming together to spread love to seniors around the area.

"I probably invited 30 initially and I did post it on think the Minot Moms page with the link," said page creator Natasha Marker.

Marker started the page for Minot High seniors in April, and since then it has grown to include graduates from surrounding areas.

Marker said she didn't expect for the page to grow the way it did but hopes to reach as many seniors as possible.

"I would like to reach every single senior. I know it's probably impossible but that was my hopes. That every single seniors could be adopted and get a little joy from all this," she said.

Parents like senior adopter Hope Anderson are encouraged to post their senior and adopt one if they are able.

“I've picked out food, mostly food, the kids love food,” said Hope.

Luke's mom Hope posted her son for adoption, and in turn adopted two seniors as well.

"I picked a student that I had had previously because I'm a teacher, and then I also picked a student that I didn't know just because I thought it would be fun to have a combination," said Hope.

Students receive gift baskets with food, trinkets, and notes encouraging them or celebrating their accomplishment.

"It really does mean a lot to us. It does make our day sometimes our week. Like we get stuff that can last for almost a week," said Luke.

Making sure every graduate feels celebrated, one gift at a time.

The Adopt a Senior Facebook page will be up and running until May 20. Admin for the page would like to remind participants that the adoptees identities are to remain a secret.

Photos courtesy: Carissa Colon, Paul & Trish Cooper, Kelah Pross, Lamika Price, Rachel Brunner, Jodi Pederson, Lisa Pond, Jeannine Schrum, Michelle Hoaglund, Michelle Bower, Becky Olson, Jamie Foltyn, Misty Forbes, Becky Jones and Brandy Childress

