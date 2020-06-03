Activity Centers summer program starts with new safety guidelines

The Bismarck Parks and Recreation District has started up its Activity Centers summer program for kids entering first through sixth grades, following safety guidelines.

Those include limiting group sizes to 15 people including two leaders and making sure groups don't mingle.

Masks aren't required and leaders ask that you don't come to the program if you are sick, that goes for parents, staff and kids.

Bismarck Parks and Recreation District Recreation Manager RaNae Jochim said, "Really encouraging the things like the hand washing, the physical distancing and we are trying to sanitize some shared touch points."

Leaders said they want to provide a fun, safe, and healthy experience for all, but are giving parents and kids until June 5 to withdraw if they don't feel comfortable.

