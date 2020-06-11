Acre Elk Ridge Development coming to Bismarck

More than 600 acres of land in northwest Bismarck is being transformed into one of the biggest housing and business developments in the area.

Knutson Realty is working on bringing new homes, businesses and parks to the open expanses of north Bismarck.

Elk Ridge housing development is on its way.

The 670 acre project will be located between River Road and Horizon Middle School.

The first addition of Elk Ridge consists of 34 single-family lots and a 5.4-acre park.

Lots are available for presale now and will be ready for builders by July.

Developers say plans are in place to begin the second addition of the development.

This will include an additional 100 lots with construction plans set for late summer.

The roughly 600 remaining acres is currently undergoing a full master plan.

Developers say Elk Ridge will likely include walking trails, public-use spaces, additional parks and green spaces.

Bismarck Public Schools is also considering a location within Elk Ridge for a new elementary school.

Knutson Realty says phase one and two are set.

However, plans for the rest of the development are still tentative at this time.

If you're interested in building on the development, you can contact Cam Knutson with Knutson Realty at 701-220-4124.

