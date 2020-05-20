Accident in Minot closes off part of Broadway

An apparent accident in Minot Wednesday night closed off a few blocks of south Broadway.

The accident appeared to take place near the intersection of Broadway and 17th Avenue SW, between the Taco Bell and China Star restaurants.

As of 11 p.m. police were redirecting traffic in the area eastbound or westbound.

More than half a dozen Minot Police vehicles were on scene, along with a Minot Fire engine.

Details are limited at this time. Your News Leader will have more information as it becomes available.