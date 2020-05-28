Aakron’s wish comes true

Make-A-Wish North Dakota often makes all the difference for kids facing medical challenges, and those wishes are adapted to each child.

Three-year-old Aakron Raba from Hettinger has a rare metabolic disorder.

He doesn't talk, and uses a wheelchair, but he loves motion, so the perfect wish fulfillment for him was an adaptive playset that allows him to swing.

According to Aakron's family his favorite things to do are to swing, look at trees and interact with his family.

Now with this new swing, he can do them all.

This Wheelchair Swing was built by IronWood Products.

It is designed so that Aakron can wheel up onto it and then he swings along with family members.

Make-A-Wish North Dakota leaders said the majority of their donations come from events, and because of COVID-19 they have had to cancel some of those fundraisers.

Staff said they are doing direct fundraising, asking individual donors to help them grant wishes.

Make-A-Wish North Dakota Regional Director Amanda Godfread said, "It's a shift to change away but it's a good shift; it's a needed shift and I think it's just re-emphasized in this time now where we do have to social distance and large crowds aren't really an option."

To donate go to: https://northdakota.wish.org/

