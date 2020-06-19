AMC reverses course, will require moviegoers to wear face masks

AMC Theatres has reversed course and will now require both employees and guests to wear face masks when its theatres reopen next month.

The company announced the change in a statement on social media Friday.

AMC announced Thursday it would begin reopening theatres mid-July and would implement health measures that include requiring employees to wear masks, reducing auditorium capacities, and limiting concession menus, but received criticism for not expanding mask requirements to patrons.

In the statement, the theatre said it encourages patrons to bring their own masks, but would have $1.00 masks available at the door for those who do not have one.

Guests without a mask will not be allowed to enter.

AMC has theatres in Minot, Bismarck, Devils Lake, and Grand Forks.

