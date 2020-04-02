AG warns of increased scams

With federal stimulus checks and unemployment checks on the way, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem is warning many North Dakotans of a possible increase in scams in people trying to get those checks out of your hands.

The important thing to note is that you don't need to pay any transfer fees or any kind of processing fees to receive these checks. The attorney general said that they will come in due time and will either be automatically deposited into your account or you will receive a check from the U.S. Treasury.

“We can assure that people don’t fall further victim and that’s especially true with our most vulnerable citizens who are at home, maybe at home, maybe alone, maybe not be in contact. It is illegal to suggest they have to pay money to collect a prize in a sweepstakes. It is plain and simple illegal,” Stenehjem said.

Individuals aren't just being targeted by pretending to be federal programs; there are also a slew of fake charities the attorney general as warning about.

In North Dakota, all legitimate charities are registered through the Secretary of State's website, which can be easily accessed and sought out.

With a drop in disposable income, the attorney general is already anticipating many charities struggling through these difficult times.

“Make an intelligent decision, a wise decision, about who it is you want to give to. Charities are suffering and their contribution are certainly going to decline just like everybody else’s,” Stenehjem said.

And finally an update on something we've been keeping track of. This in the first week that childcare providers have been using the new guidelines, and many of them have been suffering. Well, the state's emergency commission approved a $6 million block grant to be provided through the Department of Human Services to help assist many providers get through this difficult.

