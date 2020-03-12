ACHA cancels National Hockey Tournament, affecting UMARY

The University of Mary qualified for the ACHA National Hockey Tournament in its first year of eligibility, which is quite an accomplishment for the newest Marauders athletic program.

UMary will not be competing for a national title because the American Collegiate Hockey Association has canceled the 2020 National Championships Tournament, which was set to begin on March 19t in Frisco, Texas.

The Marauders have won 39 games this season and they have a pair of second team All-American's in Forward Alex Flicek and Goalie- Lance Knudson.

