A taste of south Florida in the Peace Garden State

As businesses continue to reopen in North Dakota, one Bismarck woman figured now is the perfect time to open her south Florida themed food truck.

Nina Walden grew up in south Florida, making Cuban sandwiches for her family. Now, she's making them in her food truck in the Kirkwood Mall parking lot.

"In the southern states, food trucks are huge and you don't really see them not many of them up here. So, I'm hoping that it's a niche that we're gonna get into and open peoples minds and they'll love it," said Walden.

Walden says her family built their food truck by hand...and hope to have a store front someday.