A new kind of ding dong ditch is spreading happiness during COVID-19

You’ve heard of “ding dong ditch,” but a Bismarck woman has put a new spin on the old game.

Theresa Moravek created a Facebook page called #dingdongditchdropsomehappiness to spread happiness during the coronavirus crisis.

This is the delivery that started it all: some adult beverages and a bag of candy.

“I saw my friend and her husband driving away. It brought a highlight to my day,” recalled Theresa Moravek.

Moravek posted on Facebook about the unexpected gifts. The response to that post inspired her to create a Facebook page, encouraging others to ding dong ditch some happiness.

“If it can bring that much happiness to me, it can bring some to other people too,” she said.

The page #dingdongditchdropsomehappiness has grown quicker than Moravek ever dreamed it would. There are nearly 1,500. Most are from Bismarck, but there are some from other states, and even from other countries.

“I never put it out there to see how big it could be, just thought I could bring some sunshine to someone’s day,” said Moravek.

Wachter Middle School math teacher Becky Davis spent two hours ding dong ditching her home base students.

“I ding dong ditched them with some donuts. It was so worth it. I got to let them know I’m thinking about them, I’m here for them and I got to wave at them. It was a really good way to bring some happiness,” said Davis.

Brody and Brevyn Collins spent the weekend bringing a little happiness to their friends and family.

“Our cousins, friends, family, bunch of people and friends from school,” they explained.

Bringing smiles to their faces and learning that giving is just as much fun as receiving.

To learn more, and to join the group, just search #dingdongditchdropsomehappiness on Facebook.

