A look at Bismarck, Burleigh County ballot measures

The City of Bismarck and Burleigh County will have three measures on the election ballot, while the Bismarck school district will have one.

The first Bismarck Measure proposes a half-cent sales tax to construct a new indoor community recreation complex. The sales tax would be discontinued once $108 million is generated to fund the project.

A yes vote will implement the half-cent sales tax in September until the $108 million is achieved.

A no vote will mean the tax is not implemented.

The second Bismarck Measure is on whether a summary of the Bismarck City Commission meeting should be published in the official newspaper.

If voted yes, the meeting minutes will remain published in the Bismarck Tribune.

A no vote will remove the minutes from the Bismarck Tribune.

Burleigh County Measure one would change the county auditor, treasurer and recorder from an elected position to an appointed one.

A yes vote would make the three positions an appointed seat.

A no vote would keep them an elected position by the people of Burleigh County.

The Bismarck Public School District Measure votes on publishing School Board records in the official newspaper of the district.

A yes vote would mean the records are printed in the Bismarck Tribune.

A no vote would remove the records from the paper.

