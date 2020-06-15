A divisive district: incumbents win District 28 primary

District 28 covers six counties, including part of Burleigh County.

After last week's election, a competitive race there came to fruition.

Three incumbents ran for the two state representative seats.

The two incumbents from North Dakota's District 28 came out on top in a close race, with Rep. Mike Brandenburg, R-Edgeley, receiving about 2,500 votes and Rep. Jeffrey Magrum, R-Hazelton, trailing only 100 votes behind. Jim Grueneich, the third candidate, who came to the district as a District 12 incumbent, fell short of about 500 votes.

"We knew it was going to be a tough race going in. It was hard to get out and meet people and get in front of people just because there wasn't a lot of social events," said Grueneich.

Mike Brandenburg aligned himself with Grueneich.

He said he didn't work well with Magrum last term and won't work with him in the future.

"He's taking credit for the work that I'm doing and Sen. Erbele's doing and he's not doing it. How do you work with someone who votes no all the time?" said Brandenburg.

Recently, Magrum responded to Brandenburg's comments. He said disagreement between lawmakers is normal.

"I don't take things personal, if there's something that we don't agree on, that's government. That's when you have your best government is when people don't agree on everything," said Magrum.

The voters may have been just as divisive as the candidates.

Election data shows more than 600 votes went to Magrum only, even though voters could select two out of the three candidates.

Despite their differences, Brandenburg and Magrum will both advance to the November election to compete against Democratic nominee Rebecca Phillips.

