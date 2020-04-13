A behind-the-scenes look at the Unified Command Center in Bismarck

A unified command center is established when an incident, such as the coronavirus pandemic affects multiple jurisdictions across the state.

The Unified Command Center was established in Bismarck before the first case of coronavirus was established in the state of North Dakota.

Now key leaders from around the state are serving in this multi-jurisdictional, multi-agency center to serve North Dakota during the coronavirus pandemic.

During a crisis, this room would be filled with people representing multiple agencies.

"We're working to not only stay with it, but ahead of it," said Sean Johnson, planning section chief for the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services.

Each desk is designated to an essential function that keeps the command center running.

"The roles don't necessarily change. What we’re doing is bringing in everybody's talents together into one organization," said Johnson.

The command center develops strategies, analyze information and establish a set of objectives for an action plan.

"It was intense the first couple of days, trying to understand what's going on," said Ben Snyder, an NDSU Intern working at the command center.

Compared to past unified commands, the center has an Indian affairs and governor liaison.

"There has been an absolute vast amount of executive orders that have had to come out to help address it. Many other emergencies will have executive orders, but not to the volume we've seen with this one," said Johnson.

But with any new outbreak, finding the answers and solutions is a timely process.

"The thing that is tough about it is there is no such thing as a perfect plan. So, you'll have an idea and you'll do more research into it and you find it’s not feasible, it’s not going to work at all. So, it’s about finding the right thing to do and get it done as best as you can,” said Snyder.

Until then, the unified command center will continue to work around the clock to provide the state with essential resources and plans to stay safe and healthy.

"You'll see it tip over. Not only in the number of cases of course, but also a tip over in the amount of work that we’re doing. That's when we'll start discussions about demobilizing parts of the unified command but the last thing that will go away is the actual unified command itself," said Johnson.

Unified Command leaders say that they are still a ways away from even thinking about de-mobilizing the command center.

On Tuesday we'll take a look at the joint information center and how they're getting information out to people around North Dakota.

