A World of Hearts

Here’s another way to stay busy during this time of social distancing: make paper hearts to hang in your window.

Mandy Gill got the idea from a craft group she’s in on Facebook. She started the Facebook page, #aworldofhearts-ND late Friday night and it’s already grown to nearly 9,000 members. She says people have been adding friends and family from outside North Dakota, so she changed the name of the page to #aworldofhearts-USA.

“People are really excited about it. I hope people actually do it. I think it’ important to show people we’re all in this together and show our kids everybody is kind of on the same page too,” says Gill.

Hearts can be colored, painted, cut out from paper, printed from the computer – anything goes. Then, take a walk or drive around town and see how many hearts you can find. Gill says it a great way to keep busy, get fresh air and still practice social distancing.

Search #aworldofhearts-USA on Facebook to join the group. Members are encouraged to share pictures of their hearts on that page.