$91 million will be given to health systems and providers across ND

Out of nearly 50 hospitals in North Dakota, 38 are in rural areas.

Some of those were struggling with money issues even before the spread of coronavirus.

Alongside the Payment Protection Program and Medicare Advance Program that hospitals can already apply to, the Department of Health and Human Services released the first wave of funding going directly into the health care sector.

North Dakota will get about $91 million to 841 providers and health systems across the state.

Lawmakers are pushing for more money to be specifically set aside for rural health when the second wave of funding is released.

The majority of rural hospitals already needed assistance before the coronavirus made its way into North Dakota.

Medicare cost reports show the average profit margin ranged from about -5% to nearly 3% ahead of the pandemic.

“Some of these hospitals have thin margins and when the system gets disrupted then you worry about meeting payroll. So these federal dollars are very welcoming,” said the president of the North Dakota Hospital Association Tim Blasl.

He says stopping non-emergency care visits following the Centers for Disease Control recommendations has also hurt rural providers.

NDHA says many hospitals and providers have already received their funds, but those who haven't can expect them this week.

