82 COVID-19 cases in ND to be retested following lab malfunction

Eighty-two people in North Dakota who tested positive for COVID-19 will retest after two pieces of equipment in the lab malfunctioned.

That includes 19 people from Ward County, eight from Burleigh County, four from Morton County and 23 from Cass County.

Trinity Health Vice President Randy Schwan confirms with Your News Leader that 10 employees who tested positive following a recent COVID-19 surveillance testing operation were subject for retest, and were retested Sunday. On Thursday, Trinity Health reported that 14 employees had tested positive in the exercise, and 468 tested negative.

According to Joint Information Center, out of an abundance of caution, the 82 positive results will be considered inconclusive. They will be treated as positive until they are retested in the next couple of days, and are being instructed to continue following positive protocol until they retest.

For now, the previous results will remain in the total positive count.

The facilities involved have been notified. The malfunction is being fixed and will not impact lab processing or capacity.

Here is a breakdown by county of the number of tests impacted by the malfunction:

Barnes (1)

Burleigh (8)

Cass (23)

Eddy (4)

Emmons (2)

Foster (1)

Grand Forks (2)

Morton (4)

Ramsey (2)

Ransom (1)

Richland (1)

Traill (12)

Walsh (1)

Ward (19)

Williams (1)