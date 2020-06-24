8-year-old boy honored for saving his 6-year-old brother

An 8-year-old boy took on a responsibility beyond his years; he saved his six-year-old brother's life. Now, first responders are honoring his bravery.

The two brothers were playing in their backyard at South Bay when one of them fell in.

Eight-year-old Sparky said he ran as fast as he could to save younger brother.

Tuesday, first responders awarded him for his bravery.

"I went right under him, and grabbed him," said the older brother, Sparky Edwards.

Sparky told the story of how he saved his brother from drowning.

Soon, many had heard the story, including officers who wanted to find a way to honor his act of heroism.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office made the young first responder an honorary water rescue team member.

"He wants to be a police officer something fierce. So I think something like that's going to make a huge impact on him and I think he's well deserved," said Bismarck Police Department Sport Services Sgt. John Brocher.

North Dakota Highway Patrol leaders also awarded him with the Colonel’s Award of Excellence for his bravery.

They say they're thankful they didn't have to respond to a call that day.

"We respond to these types of calls a lot and sometimes they end in tragedy, so when we get the chance to celebrate a heroic citizen we really appreciate that. Because this heroic citizen happened to be an 8-year-old boy," said ND Highway Patrol state trooper Jenna Clawson-Huibregtse.

Sparky also seemed glad he was there to help.

"I was crying at the end, because I was so happy I did it," said Sparky Edwards.

And now he and his brother never have to be apart.

Sparky's family said they're grateful for his heroism and for the support from first responders in the area.

