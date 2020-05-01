Canada bans certain weapons after mass shootings

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is banning the use and trade of certain weapons immediately.

Trudeau cited numerous mass shootings in the country including the killing of 22 people in Nova Scotia April 18 and 19. He announced the ban of over 1,500 models and variants of firearms used in a number of mass shootings in the United States.

Trudeau has said the government was on the verge of bringing in stricter gun control legislation in March, but halted plans when the pandemic hit.

Mass shootings are relatively rare in Canada, but Trudeau said they are happening more often.