Singapore prolongs virus lockdown until at least June 1

J. Patrick Fischer / CC BY-SA 3.0 / MGN
Updated: Tue 7:19 AM, Apr 21, 2020

SINGAPORE (AP) -- Singapore has announced that it will extend its partial lockdown by another four weeks after reporting thousands of new infections in recent days.

The tiny city-state reported 1,111 new cases on Tuesday to increase its total to 9,125, the most in Southeast Asia. It marked the second straight day of over 1,000 new cases after a single-day high of 1,426 were announced on Monday.

Foreign workers staying in crowded dormitories account for nearly 80% of infections.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said measures that shut down nonessential businesses and schools until May 4 will be extended to June 1 or until infections ease.

 