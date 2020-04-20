Afghan officials: Taliban attacks on checkpoints kill 29

Afghan officials say a wave of Taliban attacks on checkpoints across the country has killed 29 members of the security forces.

A spokesman for the provincial governor in northern Takhar province says 19 security personnel were killed in a battle Sunday night in the district of Khwaja Ghor.

In northern Balkh province, a Taliban attack on Sunday morning in the Sholgara district killed seven while three soldiers were killed in western Badghis province.

The Taliban, who have not claimed responsibility for the attacks, and the government are in the process of exchanging prisoners as part of a peace deal signed by the U.S. and the Taliban in February.