Initial rollout of Paycheck Protection Program causes some confusion

Rollout of the $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program began last Friday.

It's intended to help small businesses keep paying their employees and cover essential costs, but the introduction of the program has been far from seamless.

While banks say their initial issues were simply getting onto the Small Business Administration's portal, they are now dealing with constant changes to the program itself.

The program's eligibility requirements, loan terms, caps, and forgiveness guidelines are constantly being tweaked, leaving many confused on who can apply.

Previously, only businesses with less than 500 employees could apply to the loan. But certain business categories, like trucking companies and those involved in the oil and gas industry, can qualify for the loan with more employees.

"The details are still being figured out, they're still being put together. So it's being able to stay informed," said Cornerstone Bank Chief Operating Officer Deneen Axtman.

Bankers say self-employed workers and those in the agriculture industry should be able to apply by Friday as well.

If you are eligible or have questions about your business' eligibility status, the SBA encourages you to call your banker.

