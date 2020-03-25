Mandan Public Schools starts extended learning

MANDAN, N.D. - Mandan Public Schools is kicking off their extended learning Wednesday. These learning opportunities are resources and guidance that will allow each student to continue refining skills they have learned throughout the school year.
Teachers and students can participate in a real-time virtual meeting with everyone in the class using Canvas Conferences.
Essential staff are still working at the district office and the district has set up an IT Tech Line for their families as well as internet access in their parking lots.