Starbucks gives first responders coffee

Starbucks is doing its part to make the lives of first responders a little better during the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now through May 3, Starbucks is giving away a free tall brewed coffee to any coronavirus front line responder.

The Starbucks foundation is also donating $500,000 to support U.S. frontline responders and to Direct Relief. These donations will help deliver protective equipment and medical items, provide care packages and handwritten letters to those who are working through this uncertain time.

