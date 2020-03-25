Elton John to host TV, radio concert as coronavirus antidote

FILE - In a Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Elton John performs "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" nominated for the award for best original song from "Rocketman" at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Elton John and the Foo Fighters announced cancellations Monday, March 16, for upcoming performances, joining other artists like The Who, Blake Shelton and Dan + Shay. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 2:11 PM, Mar 25, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Elton John is hosting a "living room" concert aimed at bolstering American spirits during the coronavirus crisis and saluting those countering it. The event was announced Wednesday by iHeartMedia and Fox. Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, the Backstreet Boys, Tim McGraw and Billie Joe Armstrong are scheduled to take part in the concert airing at 9-10 p.m. Eastern Sunday on Fox TV and on iHeartMedia radio stations. The artists will be filmed with cell phones, cameras and audio equipment for safety reasons. Viewers will be asked to support the charitable organizations Feeding America and First Responders Children's Foundation.

 