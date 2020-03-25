LONDON (AP) -- The UK palace says heir to the throne Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus. There aren't many details to the case but officials say his symptoms are mild. we'll bring you more updates as we receive them.
Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
Posted: Wed 12:45 AM, Mar 25, 2020 |
Updated: Wed 6:25 AM, Mar 25, 2020
LONDON (AP) -- The UK palace says heir to the throne Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus. There aren't many details to the case but officials say his symptoms are mild. we'll bring you more updates as we receive them.