White House, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

The White House and Senate leaders of both major political parties have agreed on an unprecedented $2 trillion measure to rush aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The urgently needed pandemic response measure is the largest economic rescue measure in history. It's intended as a weekslong or monthslong patch for an economy spiraling into recession and a nation facing a potentially ghastly toll.

A top White House aide announced the agreement in a Capitol hallway early Wednesday.

The deal caps days of often intense haggling and mounting pressure.

The package still needs to be finalized in detailed legislative language.