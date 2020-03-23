China to lift lockdown in most of virus-hit Hubei province

Chinese authorities are lifting a two-month lockdown of most of coronavirus-hit Hubei province, as domestic cases of the virus continue to subside.

People who are cleared will be able to leave the province after midnight Tuesday.

The city of Wuhan, where the outbreak started, will remain locked down until April 8.

China barred people from leaving or entering Wuhan starting Jan. 23 and expanded it to most of the province in succeeding days. The drastic steps came as a new coronavirus began spreading to the rest of China and overseas during the Lunar New Year, when many Chinese travel. Hubei has seen almost no new infections for more than a week.