WASHINGTON (AP) -- U.S. officials say three service members were killed, including two Americans, and a dozen were injured when a barrage of rockets were fired at a military base in Iraq. Army Col. Myles Caggins, a U.S. military spokesman in Iraq, said on Twitter that more than 15 small rockets hit Iraq's Camp Taji base. Camp Taji, located just north of Baghdad, has been used as a training base for a number of years. There are as many as 6,000 U.S. troops in Iraq, training and advising Iraqi forces and conducting counterterror missions.
US officials say US troops killed, injured in Iraq attack
Posted: Wed 11:45 AM, Mar 11, 2020 |
Updated: Wed 6:53 PM, Mar 11, 2020