River Road open for traffic, Burleigh County officials say be aware of debris

River Road is once again open for traffic, but Burleigh County officials caution drivers to be aware of debris.

The area is still potentially at risk.

County commissioners are receiving bids to have an engineering firm study the area around River Road. That decision came before Mother Nature made it even more necessary.

Collapses and slides are becoming more common along River Road and the county commission is concerned about what's still to come.

"There are a couple locations where I know there are structures that are perilously located," said Marcus Hall, county engineer.

The county is looking at a study of the area to try and figure out what the risks and causes are, and maybe come up with some solutions.

"There's always a chance of not being able to identify all of the locations in which we could potentially have problems. That's why we'd have a broad study looking at everything along the way. Like I said, I think that some locations the best solution might be to move the road slightly away from that hill and let it fall down," said Hall.

The collapse in December blocked the road for more than a week while crews cleared the issue.

"It's hard for us to even let more development go on in that area. Well, we're not going to stop it above it and that's part of our problem. I'm convinced, there are roads going on up there, snow getting pushed to the side, they're watering in the yards," said Jim Peluso, Burleigh commissioner.

After the hillside became unstable again Tuesday night, officials want to know how to keep the road safe.

The engineer estimates they can spend up to $250,000 for the study from the highway fund.

