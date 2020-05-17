4H reaction to cancellation of North Dakota State Fair

With the North Dakota State Fair canceled, vendors are not the only ones who won't get to display their work.

4H members will also miss out.

The State Fair is one of the biggest events for the organization.

Kaitlyn Berg, Ward county 4-H President, said hundreds of members show up to show off their animals like goats, and sheep.

Berg said she is disappointed members won't get that opportunity this year.

“It's disappointing especially for the 4-Hr's, but I think they'll find ways to still enjoy their projects they're doing,” said Berg.

Berg is a senior, so this may be her last year in the program.

She said that her first year presenting at the fair it was also canceled.

That was because of the 2011 Souris River flood.