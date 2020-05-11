4Bears Casino & Lodge to reopen May 15

The 4Bears Casino & Lodge will reopen to the public Fri., May 15, following a nearly two-month closure due to COVID-19.

The casino closed on March 20 as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus.

The casino will be implementing enhanced health and safety measures, including adjusted hours and monitoring doors for entrance counts.

Cleaning efforts will be increased, slots will be spaced out more, and additional hand sanitizer dispensers will be added.

Blackjack and other table games will not be held at this time.

More information can be found in the link attached to this story.

