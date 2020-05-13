ND School Superintendent announces $41.8 million school grant

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced that 20 North Dakota education sites have been awarded $41.8 million in grants, to be distributed over five years.

The "Comprehensive Library State Development Grant Program" is designed to help disadvantaged students across the state improve their skills in reading, writing and speaking from birth to 12th grade.

Disadvantaged students include those in low-income households, students with disabilities, those learning English as a second language and students who are homeless or in foster care.

The grant money is going to 19 sites and a collaborative group of three school district communities.

Sites were awarded grants based on their numbers of disadvantaged children and the percent of those children compared to its total student population.

Listed below are the cities and the total they would receive:

Belcourt: $1,500,000

Bismarck: $4,000,000

Bottineau: $837,009

Devils Lake: $1,431,273

Dickinson: $3,500,000

Dunseith: $1,186,155

Fargo: $4,000,000

Grafton: $1,250,000

Grand Forks: $3,500,000

Jamestown: $1,250,000

Mandan: $3,000,000

McKenzie Co.: $2,000,000

Midway: $431,650

Minot: $3,200,000

Richland/Northern Cass/Milnor: $1,000,000

Rugby: $1,000,000

St. John: $1,000,000

Wahpeton: $1,500,000

West Fargo: $4,000,000

Williston: $2,223,540