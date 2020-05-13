ND School Superintendent announces $41.8 million school grant

BISMARCK, ND - State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced that 20 North Dakota education sites have been awarded $41.8 million in grants, to be distributed over five years.
The "Comprehensive Library State Development Grant Program" is designed to help disadvantaged students across the state improve their skills in reading, writing and speaking from birth to 12th grade.
Disadvantaged students include those in low-income households, students with disabilities, those learning English as a second language and students who are homeless or in foster care.
The grant money is going to 19 sites and a collaborative group of three school district communities.
Sites were awarded grants based on their numbers of disadvantaged children and the percent of those children compared to its total student population.
Listed below are the cities and the total they would receive:
Belcourt: $1,500,000
Bismarck: $4,000,000
Bottineau: $837,009
Devils Lake: $1,431,273
Dickinson: $3,500,000
Dunseith: $1,186,155
Fargo: $4,000,000
Grafton: $1,250,000
Grand Forks: $3,500,000
Jamestown: $1,250,000
Mandan: $3,000,000
McKenzie Co.: $2,000,000
Midway: $431,650
Minot: $3,200,000
Richland/Northern Cass/Milnor: $1,000,000
Rugby: $1,000,000
St. John: $1,000,000
Wahpeton: $1,500,000
West Fargo: $4,000,000
Williston: $2,223,540