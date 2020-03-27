40 Trinity employees under self-quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

Trinity Health says 40 staff members are currently under 14-day quarantine after being exposed to a patient that tested positive for COVID-19.

Trinity says a patient who was transferred from another care facility became symptomatic during their stay, and tested positive.

Trinity says it immediately identified all members of the team who may have been exposed during treatments and placed them under quarantine.

They say the risk of exposure remains low for many of them.

Trinity is currently caring for two patients with COVID-19. A third was successfully treated and released.

