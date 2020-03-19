4 Bears Casino & Lodge to temporarily close amid coronavirus

4 Bears Casino & Lodge announced Thursday they will be temporarily closing their casino facilities.

They released this information:

"In the best interest of our staff and guests, Three Affiliated Tribes and 4 Bears Casino & Lodge management have made the decision to temporarily cease casino operations as a precautionary measure to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The Casino will close on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 1 PM. At this time we do not have an anticipated opening date, but will do so as soon as we’re informed the virus is no longer a threat.

"The health, safety and well-being of our guests, employees and community is of utmost importance to us. We are fully committed to protecting and supporting our staff and the public. It is important to note that we are not aware of any positive COVID-19 test here at 4 Bears. Since the outbreak, we deployed plans and protocols to ensure safety and protection of our guests and staff. We will continue to monitor the guidance of local, state and federal authorities during this difficult time."

Management says all restaurants and bars will be closed, along with the casino, hotel, event center and marina/bait shop. However, they say the Eagles Landing C-Store will remain open.

