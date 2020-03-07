Legacy United Methodist Church students are participating in a 30 hour famine this weekend. The famine is a program of World Vision where local students will raise money to feed and care for kids around the world and help families get out of poverty.

Middle schoolers and high schoolers are fasting food from Friday to Saturday all to raise money for the cause.

While surviving off only water, students created shelters with cardboard boxes, tarps, and PVC pipes to experience what life is living with limited resources.

"I think it's a good way to teach kids and older people how people actually live around the world and this is not just a 30 hour thing for them, this is their whole life," said

7th grader, Spencer Early.

This way of living was a shock to some kids.

"I had no Idea that kids died, so many kids died because of hungerm," said 7th grader, Gavin Soule.

Students watched videos and completed worksheets about where this year donations are going: The Dominican Republic of Congo. This year's goal was to raise $9,600 which would to feed and care for 20 children for a year.

"Just now we have met our goal and my kids raised $9,663, and so we have provided for exactly 20 kids which we're really proud of,' said Student Ministry Director, Vicky Vetter.

Students are not only coming together to make a difference around the world, but in their communities as well.

The students will participate in service projects for the United Way and Ministry on the Margins, as well as door-to-door canned food collection for the Salvation Army's food bank. If you are looking to donate to the cause you can access the link here: https://www.30hourfamine.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.team&teamID=22838