23 countries reach agreement to reduce oil production

Twenty-three countries came to an agreement yesterday in an effort to halt an oil price war.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, plus 10 other allied oil producing nations, agreed to cut production by nearly 10 million barrels a day in an attempt to stabilize the market.

This may put a "price floor" on oil prices, but has shown no sign the agreement will address demand and price issues long-term.

Oil production is dramatically lower as prices hit an 18-year low.

“The problem is, I think we’re going to figure out that that price is lower than it makes sense to produce oil in North Dakota right now," said Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.

With no way to fix demand for oil during the pandemic, legislators are looking to the strategic petroleum reserve.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., says in order to "maintain energy security by helping U.S. producers during these historic times, we will continue with our efforts to open the SPR for purchases of U.S. oil."

Reducing oil production will only work if every nation involved in the agreement stays true to their word.

"We have to make sure these countries hold up their end of the deal, and we will be watching every step of the way," says Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

Legislators hope the deal will provide relief to the energy industry and slow oil and gas job losses.

The 9.7 million barrels per day cut will begin at the start of May and extend through June.

The 23 countries involved in the agreement will meet again on June 10th to determine if further action is needed.