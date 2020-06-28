"22 boots" on display at veterans center in Bottineau

A Minot woman and Bottineau native is honoring PTSD Awareness Day with a special military display.

Miranda Schuler put her “22 boots” on display at the Veterans Center in Bottineau.

The display includes 22 pairs of military boots, symbolizing the 22 veterans on average who die by suicide each day due to PTSD.

Each pair of boots has a photo of a member of the military lost to PTSD, and a binder with information about the fallen veterans now accompanies the display.

Schuler originally put the display together in honor of her brother Steven Knutson, an Army veteran lost to PTSD in 2010, and often puts the boots on display at her home in Minot.

Schuler said the display will be up through the weekend.