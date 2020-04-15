2020 assessment report shows increase in Bismarck's value

The city of Bismarck did gain some value last year, which means a little more tax money for the coming biennium.

The Board of Equalization heard the 2020 assessment report which showed the city's market value is up nearly $25 million, and the taxable value is up by a little over $10 million. These assessments will be used to calculate the next round of property taxes, and some residents did step forward to appeal the assessments.

“The final taxable value and levies will be set in the fall after all taxing entities have approved their budgets,” said Allison Jenson, city assessor.

The report compared taxes raised by 11 cities last year. Bismarck was the tenth, with lower levies than Mandan and Dickinson.

