2020 Spring Big One Art & Craft Fair in Minot canceled

Organizers behind the Big One Art & Craft Fairs have canceled their spring show in Minot scheduled for later this month, amid health and safety concerns.

The show had been scheduled for April and was pushed back to May 22-23 at the North Dakota State Fair Center.

Organizers released the following statement on the event’s Facebook page:

“With great sadness, we have made the decision to cancel the 29th Annual Minot Spring show scheduled for May 22nd & 23rd. We hope everyone stays safe and healthy and we look forward to seeing everyone at one of our next shows.”

Here is a list of the upcoming Big One shows still scheduled:

Crookston, MN – October 16-17

Fargo, ND – October 30-31

Minot, ND – November 6-7

Bismarck, ND – November 20-21

2021 Minot, ND Spring Show - April 9-10, 2021

