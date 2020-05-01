2020 "Salute to Seniors" in Minot canceled

Organizers with the annual “Salute to Seniors” event in Minot canceled this year’s event scheduled for May 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Your News Leader has emceed the event for the past several years. It gives senior citizens across the region the chance to enjoy a day of music entertainment at the Minot Auditorium, as well as learn about healthcare options from local providers who set up booths each year.

Lois Zahn with the Minot Senior Coalition said next year’s event is scheduled for Tues., May 11, 2021 at the Minot Auditorium. It will feature the Danny Elvis / Johnny Cash Show, Bill Merck Band, and more.