2020 North Dakota State Parade canceled

Organizers have canceled the 2020 North Dakota State Parade set for Saturday, July 18, following cancellation of the state fair.

Jim Clifford, the chairman of the parade, said the 2020 theme, “Kickin’ it in cowboy country,” will carry over to next year.

Cowboy Hall of Fame co-founder Phil Baird, who was chosen as this year’s grand marshal, will serve in that role next year.

Clifford said he will be contacting those who have already submitted entries to discuss how to refund their money.

