2020 North Dakota State Fair tickets go on sale Tuesday

As of now, the North Dakota State Fair is scheduled to go on as planned.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.

Tickets are available online only at: https://ndstatefair.com/

You can also purchase concert tickets and packages available online as well.

In the event the fair is canceled, only tickets purchased though the official website will be refunded.

North Dakota State Fair management released the following statement regarding concerns over the coronavirus pandemic:

We know there are a lot of questions and uncertainty in our communities right now. Like you, we also have many concerns, but the wellness of our guests, our staff and our partners is at the top of the list. We are closely monitoring all aspects of the COVID 19 situation and making daily and sometimes hourly decision on how to best proceed. With that being said, at this time we are diligently MOVING FORWARD TO BRING YOU A GREAT 2020 FAIR!

When the concerns over large public gatherings end, and they will end, we know people are going to be ready to get out, see their friends and have some fun and there is no better place to do this than at the North Dakota State Fair.

If this does continue into fair time and we are forced to cancel, all tickets purchased from the North Dakota State Fair will be refunded. Make sure you purchase all tickets from our site only.

Tickets do go on sale March 31st at 8:00am through the website. ndstatefair.com

Thank you.

North Dakota State Fair Management

Renae Korslien

Craig Rudland