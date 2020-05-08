2020 Miss North Dakota competition canceled

There won't be a new Miss North Dakota this year.

The 2020 Miss North Dakota Scholarship Competition was canceled Friday afternoon following the decision of the Miss America Organization to postpone it's competition in September due to COVID-19.

All candidates who qualified for the 2020 Miss North Dakota and Miss North Dakota's Outstanding Teen competitions will be eligible to compete next year.

Miss ND 2019 Haley Wolfe and Miss Outstanding Teen 2019 Kaylee Moss will hold their titles until they crown their successors in 2021.