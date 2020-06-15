2 men arrested in connection to armed robbery in Williston

Two men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred June 10 in Williston.

Police say a 24-year-old Marvin Messam and 25-year-old Houston Collins have been arrested for attempting to rob a man at gunpoint.

The victim told police he was in contact with Collins regarding the sale of marijuana. A statement from the victim says Collins and Messam entered the victim’s car, and according to police, Messam held a gun to the man’s head. The victim told police he fled the car, and Messam began shooting at him.

Collins was arrested for Accomplice to Robbery and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.

Messam is charged with Criminal Attempt/Murder, Robbery, and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, and was arrested in Wisconsin several days after the incident occurred.