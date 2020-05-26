2 arrested in Saturday night high-speed chase

Two Bismarck residents were arrested Saturday night after a hit-and-run led police on a high-speed chase from Bismarck to McLean County.

Bismarck Police said 43-year-old Delmer Redbear was involved in a hit and run on Highway 83 and Skyline Boulevard.

According to Police, while they were talking with Redbear, 35-year-old Stacie Wilkinson, a passenger in the vehicle, fled from the scene and led police on a chase through Bismarck.

Burleigh County deputies took over the pursuit outside of Bismarck, which reached speeds of 90 miles an hour.

Police said Wilkinson stopped in Burleigh County to let a passenger out of the car before she took off again.

Wilkinson is accused of crossing into McLean county and crashing into a utility pole. Deputies say the car caught on fire and was fully engulfed in flames, but Wilkinson was not hurt.

Redbear is being held on DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Wilkinson is held on motor vehicle theft, reckless endangerment, three counts of extreme indifference, two counts of felonies restraint and fleeing in a motor vehicle.

Formal charges have not yet been filed.

