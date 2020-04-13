1918 Influenza: The Pandemic that Hit ND Before COVID-19

Like the rest of the world, North Dakota residents are learning how to function in a pandemic. But this isn't the first time we've gone through this.

Photo Courtesy: State Historical Society of North Dakota

The streets of downtown Bismarck are much less crowded these days. Many people are at home in quarantine — handling the modern pandemic much like residents of 1918 dealing with a global outbreak of influenza.

Monday, empty restaurants and desolate schools line the streets. Flash back to 1918. You'll find a similar scene.

"The Influenza of 1918 was a pandemic that of course hit the world. But it also hit North Dakota,” said Bismarck State College History Professor Perry Hornbacher.

Travel brought the first case of the 1918 influenza to Fargo when a soldier returned home to North Dakota by train while sick with the flu.

"It shut down schools. It shut down churches. It shut down everything," said Hornbacher.

The flu spread rapidly despite public efforts to slow it. On October 26, 1918, The Fargo Forum reported: '...mother and two sons lie side by side in Riverside Cemetery... the third son lies still in death... victims of the Spanish Influenza.'"

"The pathology is almost identical in the way that people are dying," said John Barry, author of "The Great Influenza."

In 1918, most doctors were aiding troops overseas. The remaining minority scrambled, overwhelmed. Many rural towns had no medical facilities.

Experts say the patchwork efforts to control the flu weren't enough.

"In Bismarck, they did in fact call for a willingness of the people to hopefully distance themselves. Not all communities did this. They completely ignored all of this. And other cities didn't fare as badly if they did some quarantine," said Hornbacher.

Three waves of the flu rocked the state's economy, health care and way of life for eight months. By June of 1919, it was over.

Today, residents following similar precautions await an end to the latest pandemic.

The 1918 Influenza Pandemic killed over 1,300 people in North Dakota. However, Hornbacher says it's likely the death toll is higher due to the soldiers who died overseas from the influenza who were fighting in World War I.

