19-year-old man arrested for armed robbery in Williston

A 19-year-old man in Williston is now facing seven charges after being arrested for committing an armed robbery with a 16-year-old male last Friday.

Officers say Shawn Smith-Nunn went into Safari Fuels with the juvenile and threatened an employee with a handgun.

The juvenile also had a handgun, and the two of them left in a car with cash, according to police. Law Enforcement found Smith-Nunn and the juvenile in their car, and after a brief pursuit, the two fled from the vehicle and were arrested.

Prosecutors charged Smith-Nunn with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, terrorizing, preventing arrest, two counts of fleeing or attempting to allude a police officer and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Smith-Nunn has a bond hearing scheduled for Tuesday at 3 p.m.

