14-year-old girl in custody after stabbing

A 14-year-old girl is in custody after authorities say she stabbed a man Saturday night.

Burleigh County Sheriff's Deputies say they were called to the KOA campground just before 9 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a man with a knife still in his neck. Deputies say he had been stabbed in the neck as well as in the back. He was taken to a Bismarck hospital with serious injuries. Deputies say he is in the intensive care unit.

The girl was not injured but was taken the hospital as well. It's not clear what the relationship between the two is, but deputies say they were living in the camper together. The investigation is still ongoing, but deputies say the girl could face aggravated domestic assault charges.