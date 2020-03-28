A woman from Grant County turns 104 years young today.

Helma Roe Lein is a resident at Edgewood Hawks Point assisted living center Dickinson.

Originally, her son and daughter were going to travel to Dickinson to celebrate the milestone.

But because of the Coronavirus pandemic, they will be calling her instead.

Helma’s parents were immigrants from Norway.

She graduated from Elgin High School in 1935 and attended Capital Commercial College in Bismarck.

Helma also worked at the Bismarck Tribune.

She married her husband Ray in 1941.

She is also a published poet.